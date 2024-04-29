Airmen and Sailors train and refuel during exercise

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Antonio Lewis, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils, and lubricants, monitors the fuel intake while refueling a tanker truck at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 13, 2023. Lewis ensures that aircrafts with the 633d Air Base Wing have the fuel necessary to complete their missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

