JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Antonio Lewis, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils, and lubricants, monitors the fuel intake while refueling a tanker truck at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 13, 2023. Lewis ensures that aircrafts with the 633d Air Base Wing have the fuel necessary to complete their missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 22:52
|Photo ID:
|8370868
|VIRIN:
|231113-F-MJ338-1000
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen and Sailors train and refuel during exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
