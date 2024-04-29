USS Tripoli's Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Firefighting Training

240425-N-VJ326-1231



Sailors handle fire hoses during an aviation firefighting drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, April 25, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

