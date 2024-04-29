240425-N-VJ326-1175
Sailors carry a simulated casualty on a stretcher during an aviation firefighting drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, April 25, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 19:44
|Photo ID:
|8370616
|VIRIN:
|240425-N-VJ326-1175
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli's Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Firefighting Training [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT