Fire Drills on the Flight Deck

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Zachary Schaffner, from Detroit, handles a fire hose during an aviation firefighting drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, April 25, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
04.25.2024
04.29.2024
|8370618
|240425-N-VJ326-1258
|2606x3648
|1.47 MB
SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|2
|0
