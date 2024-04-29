USS Tripoli's Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Firefighting Training

240425-N-VJ326-1095



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Kejuan Holland, from Carrollton, Georgia, assigned to USS Anchorage (LPD 22), left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Koji Iwasaki, from Los Angeles, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), carry a simulated casualty during an aviation firefighting drill aboard Tripoli in San Diego, April 25, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

