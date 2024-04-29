Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli's Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Firefighting Training [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Tripoli's Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Firefighting Training

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240425-N-VJ326-1042

    Sailors respond to a simulated fire during an aviation firefighting drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, April 25, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    VIRIN: 240425-N-VJ326-1042
    This work, USS Tripoli's Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Firefighting Training [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

