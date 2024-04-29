The Enforcers Inactivate

Capt. Benjamin Peden, right, and Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Mendez, commander and detachment sergeant, respectively, 13th Military Police Detachment, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command stand ready to case the guidon during an inactivation ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 25, 2024. “Over the last year, our detachment has been through some hardship, but you would have never been able to tell from the outside looking in,” said Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Mendez, detachment sergeant, 13th Military Police Detachment. “We never faltered, no matter what mission or personal tragedy came our way, this is a testament to the culture that the Enforcer family has fostered. We are truly a family.”

