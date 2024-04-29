Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Enforcers Inactivate [Image 3 of 4]

    The Enforcers Inactivate

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hammond 

    8th Military Police Brigade

    Capt. Benjamin Peden, left, and Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Mendez, commander and detachment sergeant, respectively, 13th Military Police Detachment, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command case the guidon during an inactivation ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 25, 2024. “One thing I’m not sure can be articulated enough is how much of a family your detachment can feel after a year and a half, so today is a bittersweet moment for the Enforcers,” said Peden. “Always remember, the 13th, is just a name. What you’ve (the Soldiers of the 13th Det.) done for the law enforcement mission will continue to matter long after the deactivation is complete.”

