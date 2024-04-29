Capt. Benjamin Peden, left, and Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Mendez, commander and detachment sergeant, respectively, 13th Military Police Detachment, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command case the guidon during an inactivation ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 25, 2024. “One thing I’m not sure can be articulated enough is how much of a family your detachment can feel after a year and a half, so today is a bittersweet moment for the Enforcers,” said Peden. “Always remember, the 13th, is just a name. What you’ve (the Soldiers of the 13th Det.) done for the law enforcement mission will continue to matter long after the deactivation is complete.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 19:52 Photo ID: 8370605 VIRIN: 240425-A-YS623-1002 Resolution: 5735x3942 Size: 1.18 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Enforcers Inactivate [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Christopher Hammond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.