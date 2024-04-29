Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Enforcers Inactivate

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hammond 

    8th Military Police Brigade

    Capt. Benjamin Peden, commander, 13th Military Police Detachment, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command stands in front of his formation during its inactivation ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 25, 2024. The inactivation is part of a larger restructuring plan by the Army designed to generate new capabilities and re-balance its current formations.

    This work, The Enforcers Inactivate [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Christopher Hammond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Schofield Barracks
    Army
    Military Police
    inactivation

