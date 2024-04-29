Capt. Benjamin Peden, commander, 13th Military Police Detachment, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command stands in front of his formation during its inactivation ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 25, 2024. The inactivation is part of a larger restructuring plan by the Army designed to generate new capabilities and re-balance its current formations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 19:52 Photo ID: 8370601 VIRIN: 240425-A-YS623-1001 Resolution: 5872x4432 Size: 1.97 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Enforcers Inactivate [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Christopher Hammond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.