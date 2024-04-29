The Enforcers Inactivate

Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Hammond | Capt. Benjamin Peden, right, and Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Mendez, commander and...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Hammond | Capt. Benjamin Peden, right, and Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Mendez, commander and detachment sergeant, respectively, 13th Military Police Detachment, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command stand ready to case the guidon during an inactivation ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 25, 2024. “Over the last year, our detachment has been through some hardship, but you would have never been able to tell from the outside looking in,” said Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Mendez, detachment sergeant, 13th Military Police Detachment. “We never faltered, no matter what mission or personal tragedy came our way, this is a testament to the culture that the Enforcer family has fostered. We are truly a family.” see less | View Image Page

The 13th Military Police Detachment, 728th Military Police Battalion, cased its colors and inactivated in a ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 25. With 23 years of dedicated service and community law enforcement support to U.S. Army Garrison – Hawaii, this serves as an end marker for the unit’s longest tour of service in its history.



“Today we honor the legacy of those that came before us, the discipline of the Soldiers that stand shoulder to shoulder in formation today, and the impact that days like today will have for our battalion and the Army in the future,” said Lt. Col. Rebecca Beard, commander, 728th MP Bn., 8th Military Police Brigade., 8th Theater Sustainment Command.



The unit was first constituted in the Army on August 12, 1943, and faced many inactivations and reactivations as its mission changed to support the nation throughout multiple wars, conflicts and battle spaces.



“The actions we take today do not change the U.S. Army and its role in the Pacific, which has been a constant in this theater of operations and will remain so into the future,” added Beard.



During the ceremony, the 13th Military Police Detachment was presented the Command Sgt. Maj. Mark L. Farley Award, recognizing them as the best military police company in the Pacific.



The inactivation is part of a larger restructuring plan by the Army designed to generate new capabilities and re-balance its current formations.



“Regardless of the future force structure, each and every Soldier standing here today has every reason to be proud of their achievements while part of the 13th Military Police Detachment,” said Beard.



Standing in front of those proud Soldiers stood Capt. Benjamin Peden, commander, 13th Military Police Detachment. Peden took a moment to reflect on his time serving as the commander and the family the detachment established.



“One thing I’m not sure can be articulated enough is how much of a family your detachment can feel after a year and a half, so today is a bittersweet moment for the Enforcers,” said Peden. “Always remember, the 13th is just a name. What you’ve (the Soldiers of the 13th Det.) done for the law enforcement mission will continue to matter long after the deactivation is complete.”



Although the inactivation of the 13th Military Police Detachment is bittersweet for the Soldiers standing in its formation, they are continually reminded of the cohesion and family they built together.



“Over the last year, our detachment has been through some hardship, but you would have never been able to tell from the outside looking in,” said Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Mendez, detachment sergeant, 13th Military Police Detachment. “We never faltered, no matter what mission or personal tragedy came our way; this is a testament to the culture that the Enforcer family has fostered. We are truly a family.”