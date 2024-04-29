The Enforcers Inactivate

Capt. Benjamin Peden, commander, 13th Military Police Detachment, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command receives the Command Sgt. Maj. Mark L. Farley award from Col. Timothy Mahoney, anti-terrorism and force protection officer-in-charge, U.S. Army Pacific Command, during the unit’s inactivation ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 25, 2024. The award recognizes the 13th MP Detachment as the best military police company in the Pacific.

