Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 15:39 Photo ID: 8369941 VIRIN: 240424-O-SV016-4788 Resolution: 6614x4409 Size: 16.61 MB Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, CASCOM hosts Sustainment Expo [Image 3 of 3], by RYAN SHARP, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.