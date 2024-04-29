Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CASCOM hosts Sustainment Expo [Image 3 of 3]

    CASCOM hosts Sustainment Expo

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by RYAN SHARP 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. - Sgt. Mellisa Galvan, a human resources specialist, discusses the capabilities and functions of a M110 Semi Automatic Sniper System with three Central Virginia high school students at the 2024 Sustainment Expo, April 24.

    Transportation
    Quartermaster
    Ordnance
    CASCOM
    Fort Gregg-Adams news 2024
    Sustainment Expo

