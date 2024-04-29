CASCOM hosts Sustainment Expo

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. - Two Central Virginia high school students pose for a photo after trying to dawn a fire fighting suit in two minutes at the 2024 Sustainment Expo, April 24.



The suits were provided by the Transportation School’s Maritime Operations Branch where U.S. Army mariners receive firefighting and damage control training.

(U.S. Army photo by - Ryan Sharp

