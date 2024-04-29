CASCOM hosts Sustainment Expo

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. - Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Francis, instructor with the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence, serves lunch out of the Culinary Outpost during the 2024 Sustainment Expo, April 24.



‘The Culinary Outpost’ is the U.S. Army’s food truck program designed to bring fresh, healthy food to Soldiers while they support missions that make it difficult to travel to a dining facility.

(U.S. Army photo by - Ryan Sharp)

Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US