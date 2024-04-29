CASCOM hosts Sustainment Expo

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. - Over 400 high school students from around central Virginia gathered at the headquarters of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM) and Sustainment Center of Excellence (SCoE) April 24, for the Sustainment Expo.





The annual event showcased assets and military occupational specialties from the Quartermaster, Ordnance and Transportation corps as an opportunity for students to learn first-hand about sustainment career opportunities available in the Army.





Fred Bravo, a retired U.S. Air Force Major and James River High school JROTC instructor, said the Expo gave the Junior ROTC cadets a good look at the different sustainment career fields and a better idea of what the Army is like.



“If they decide to join the military after high school, this allows them to see what the Army is all about,” Bravo said. “We know that every branch is different, and we know each branch has a role in the fight, and this way they get an idea of what the Army is all about.”



High schools in attendance were Armstrong, Brunswick, Highland Springs, Huguenot, James River, Rappahannock and Sussex.



The Quartermaster School demonstrated their ability to ‘Support Victory’ on the field of battle and in garrison with static and functional displays from the 92G (culinary specialist), 92R (parachute rigger), 92F (petroleum supply specialist), 92L (petroleum laboratory specialist) and the 92W (water treatment specialist).



The 92G’s showed off their Assault Kitchen, which is a highly mobile and flexible, expeditionary field feeding system, providing food service in transit, and served lunch from the and the ‘The Culinary Outpost’ which is a food truck program designed to bring fresh, healthy food to Soldiers while they support missions that make it difficult to travel to a dining facility.



The Ordnance School had ‘Power to Spare’ with displays exhibiting the 89D (explosive ordnance disposal technician), the 91F (weapons repairer), and the 91S (Stryker systems mechanic).



The 91F’s brandished an array of small arms, crew served and towed artillery weapon systems. Of note were the M777 Howitzer, the M110A1 Squad designated marksman rifle, and the MK22 Precision Sniper Rifle which is a modular system that will be fielded with three separate calibers, the .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Norma Magnum and 7.62x51 NATO.



The Transportation School laid out a fleet of capabilities from the 88M (motor transport operator), the 88K (watercraft operator), and the 88L (watercraft engineer).



The watercraft operators and engineers really heated up the event by allowing the students to try on firefighting suits used aboard Army Watercraft.



CASCOM and SCoE execute proponency of six regimental branches (AG, FC, LG, OD, QM, and TC) with 57 military occupational specialties and 20 warrant officer specialties,​ training over 240,000 students annually, including Joint & International students, operating three Noncommissioned Officer academies (largest in the Army) with over 12,500 students annually​, and oversee leader development and career management for over 100,000 Army Civilian Logisticians​.

