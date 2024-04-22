SWFLANT Helps Build the Foundation for More STEM Learning in Local Classrooms

KINGS BAY, GA (April 24, 2024) Strategic Weapons Facility, Atlantic personnel and local school teachers sort through kits during the DoD FIRST Lego course at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga., April 23-24. The program provides elementary, middle and high school teachers with kits and skills to assist with teaching children ages 4 to 18 about science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through engaging, hands-on learning. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ashley Berumen/Released)

