KINGS BAY, GA (April 24, 2024) Jamie Anderson, Peter Dorando and Jeffrey Brewer, Strategic Weapons Facility, Atlantic employees, make a creation during the DoD FIRST Lego course at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga., April 23-24. The program provides elementary, middle and high school teachers with kits and skills to assist with teaching children ages 4 to 18 about science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through engaging, hands-on learning. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ashley Berumen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 09:20
|Photo ID:
|8368703
|VIRIN:
|240423-N-IS980-1029
|Resolution:
|2875x1910
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|KINGS BAY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SWFLANT Helps Build the Foundation for More STEM Learning in Local Classrooms [Image 6 of 6], by Ashley Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
