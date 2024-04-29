SWFLANT Helps Build the Foundation for More STEM Learning in Local Classrooms

Photo By Ashley Berumen | KINGS BAY, GA (April 24, 2024) Strategic Weapons Facility, Atlantic personnel and two...... read more read more Photo By Ashley Berumen | KINGS BAY, GA (April 24, 2024) Strategic Weapons Facility, Atlantic personnel and two Saint Marys Middle School teachers pose for a group photo during the DoD FIRST Lego course at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga., April 23-24. The program provides elementary, middle and high school teachers with kits and skills to assist with teaching children ages 4 to 18 about science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through engaging, hands-on learning. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ashley Berumen/Released) see less | View Image Page

Strategic Weapons Facility, Atlantic (SWFLANT) civilian and military personnel learned how they can help build a better future, one tiny, primary-colored brick at a time, when they attended STEM FIRST Lego Education, a two-day course held at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga., April 23-24.



Department of Defense (DoD) STEM FIRST provides elementary, middle and high school teachers with kits and skills to assist with teaching children as young as 4 years old about science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through engaging, hands-on learning.



“Kids learn by having fun,” said Robyn Brown, FIRST Certified Trainer. “It’s one of our core values, which also includes: teamwork, discovery, innovation, impact and inclusion.”



Brown has been a FIRST STEM trainer for three years and says the program is important because it builds self-confidence and collaborative problem-solving skills—skills students will use inside the classroom, at STEM events, and in situations they’ll encounter throughout their lives.



Throughout the two-day course, attendees were instructed to build various concepts geared toward a specific grade-level and present their creation to the group.



“The training was an amazing opportunity,” said Chelsey Steffen, SWFLANT Security Specialist. “It will be extremely rewarding to see the program blossom as we learn and explore STEM.”



Caren Spahr, who has been one of SWFLANT’s co-lead STEM Coordinators since November 2016, said programs like this provide opportunities to kids who might not get exposure elsewhere and help them see their potential.



“Kids, and a lot of the adults giving them guidance, do not know all of the STEM-related job opportunities or real-world career applications to the things they enjoy doing,” said Spahr. “We had a [Navy] missile technician explain how a missile navigates using stars and the whole class, teachers included, were in awe.”



With SWFLANT’s purchase of the kits and the training they received, the team was able to elevate connections for both teachers and students in schools with mentors and local experts in the field.



“Teachers are already overtasked and donate countless hours and money to the kids,” said Spahr. “This is just a small way to help. I love that we work in an enterprise that truly supports their efforts. We have teachers in five schools who are all eager to receive the packs and training.”



As the current school year comes to an end, the goal is to have teachers trained and kits in classes when they welcome their new students in the next school year.



“There is no feeling in the world that is greater than watching a child ‘get it’,” said Spahr. “When that lightbulb goes off and they have just solved a problem they didn’t think they were smart enough to solve; that makes all the extra work worth it.”



Although SWFLANT is the pilot location for this training, Strategic Systems Program’s (SSP) STEM outreach program focuses on local community efforts nationwide, to generate early interest in the field for students of all ages. SSP’s outreach into the local community has resulted in strong partnerships to provide vital STEM education for students.



"It’s more than just robots,” said Brown. “We are not using kids to build robots. We are using robots to build good kids.”