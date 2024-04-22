Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SWFLANT Helps Build the Foundation for More STEM Learning in Local Classrooms [Image 6 of 6]

    SWFLANT Helps Build the Foundation for More STEM Learning in Local Classrooms

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Ashley Berumen 

    Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic

    KINGS BAY, GA (April 24, 2024) Strategic Weapons Facility, Atlantic personnel and two Saint Marys Middle School teachers pose for a group photo during the DoD FIRST Lego course at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga., April 23-24. The program provides elementary, middle and high school teachers with kits and skills to assist with teaching children ages 4 to 18 about science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through engaging, hands-on learning. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ashley Berumen/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 09:19
    Photo ID: 8368708
    VIRIN: 240424-N-IS980-1011
    Resolution: 3056x2030
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SWFLANT Helps Build the Foundation for More STEM Learning in Local Classrooms [Image 6 of 6], by Ashley Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SWFLANT Helps Build the Foundation for More STEM Learning in Local Classrooms
    SWFLANT Helps Build the Foundation for More STEM Learning in Local Classrooms
    SWFLANT Helps Build the Foundation for More STEM Learning in Local Classrooms
    SWFLANT Helps Build the Foundation for More STEM Learning in Local Classrooms
    SWFLANT Helps Build the Foundation for More STEM Learning in Local Classrooms
    SWFLANT Helps Build the Foundation for More STEM Learning in Local Classrooms

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SWFLANT Helps Build the Foundation for More STEM Learning in Local Classrooms

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay
    STEM
    SSP
    SWFLANT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT