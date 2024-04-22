KINGS BAY, GA (April 24, 2024) Strategic Weapons Facility, Atlantic personnel and two Saint Marys Middle School teachers pose for a group photo during the DoD FIRST Lego course at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga., April 23-24. The program provides elementary, middle and high school teachers with kits and skills to assist with teaching children ages 4 to 18 about science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through engaging, hands-on learning. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ashley Berumen/Released)
SWFLANT Helps Build the Foundation for More STEM Learning in Local Classrooms
