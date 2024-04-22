Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) [Image 9 of 9]

    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Gwang Neung Kim 

    2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Spc. Zachary Engelhardt, assigned to 62d CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Company, 23d CBRNE (CBRN and Explosive) Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division (2ID) Sustainment Brigade, 2ID ROK-U.S. Combined Division (RUCD), nears the finish line at the conclusion of his Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) 12-mile ruck march, April 26th, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The ESB is a special skills badge of the U.S. Army, awarded to those who demonstrate individual Soldier competencies and abilities to perform Skill Level 1 Warrior Tasks and brigade commander-selected tasks, wherein the training and testing are expected to be tough, realistic, and mission focused. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gwang Neung Kim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 04:45
    Photo ID: 8368492
    VIRIN: 240426-A-XJ110-1014
    Resolution: 3731x5597
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Gwang Neung Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)
    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)
    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)
    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)
    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)
    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)
    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)
    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)
    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    ESB
    Camp Humphreys
    Expert Soldier Badge
    U.S. Army
    23d CBRNE Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT