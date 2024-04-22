Spc. Zachary Engelhardt, assigned to 62d CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Company, 23d CBRNE (CBRN and Explosive) Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division (2ID) Sustainment Brigade, 2ID ROK-U.S. Combined Division (RUCD), nears the finish line at the conclusion of his Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) 12-mile ruck march, April 26th, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The ESB is a special skills badge of the U.S. Army, awarded to those who demonstrate individual Soldier competencies and abilities to perform Skill Level 1 Warrior Tasks and brigade commander-selected tasks, wherein the training and testing are expected to be tough, realistic, and mission focused. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gwang Neung Kim)

