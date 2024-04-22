Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Pfc. Son, SeungHwan, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), 23d CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive) Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division (2ID) Sustainment Brigade, 2ID ROK-U.S. Combined Division (RUCD), is coined by the battalion commander, Lt. Col. Raul Salinas and Command Sgt. Maj. Emilio Lopez, following the pinning of his Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), on April 26th, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. KATUSAs are Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) enlisted personnel who are seconded to the Eighth United States Army and may volunteer to earn the U.S. Army Expert Soldier Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gwang Neung Kim)

