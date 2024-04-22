Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) [Image 7 of 9]

    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Gwang Neung Kim 

    2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Pfc. Son, SeungHwan, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), 23d CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive) Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division (2ID) Sustainment Brigade, 2ID ROK-U.S. Combined Division (RUCD), is coined by the battalion commander, Lt. Col. Raul Salinas and Command Sgt. Maj. Emilio Lopez, following the pinning of his Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), on April 26th, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. KATUSAs are Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) enlisted personnel who are seconded to the Eighth United States Army and may volunteer to earn the U.S. Army Expert Soldier Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gwang Neung Kim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 04:45
    Photo ID: 8368490
    VIRIN: 240426-A-XJ110-1012
    Resolution: 5769x3846
    Size: 6.06 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Gwang Neung Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)
    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)
    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)
    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)
    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)
    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)
    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)
    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)
    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    ESB
    Camp Humphreys
    Expert Soldier Badge
    U.S. Army
    23d CBRNE Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT