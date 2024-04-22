Capt. Darius Rivera, assigned to 718th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company, 23d CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive) Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division (2ID) Sustainment Brigade, 2ID ROK-U.S. Combined Division (RUCD), earns his Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) and is pinned an Army Commendation Medal (ARCOM) for executing "First Time Go's" for all tasks during the ESB test, on April 26th, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The ESB is a special skills badge of the U.S. Army, awarded to those who demonstrate individual Soldier competencies and abilities to perform Skill Level 1 Warrior Tasks and brigade commander-selected tasks, wherein the training and testing are expected to be tough, realistic, and mission focused. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gwang Neung Kim)

