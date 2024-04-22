Sgt. Gabriel Countryman, assigned to 45th CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Company, 110th CBRN Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade, on deployment rotation, serving alongside the 23d CBRNE (CBRN and Explosive) Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division (2ID) Sustainment Brigade, 2ID ROK-U.S. Combined Division (RUCD), nears the finish line at the conclusion of his Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) 12-mile ruck march, on April 26th, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The ESB is a special skills badge of the U.S. Army, awarded to those who demonstrate individual Soldier competencies and abilities to perform Skill Level 1 Warrior Tasks and brigade commander-selected tasks, wherein the training and testing are expected to be tough, realistic, and mission focused. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gwang Neung Kim)

