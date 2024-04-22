Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)

Maj. Grace Lee, assigned to 23d CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive) Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division (2ID) Sustainment Brigade, 2ID ROK-U.S. Combined Division (RUCD), is coined by her battalion commander, Lt. Col. Raul Salinas and Command Sgt. Maj. Emilio Lopez, and is joined by Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, former commander of the 23rd CBRNE Battalion and currently the Eighth Army Deputy Commanding General - Operations, on April 26th, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The ESB is a special skills badge of the U.S. Army, awarded to those who demonstrate individual Soldier competencies and abilities to perform Skill Level 1 Warrior Tasks and brigade commander-selected tasks, wherein the training and testing are expected to be tough, realistic, and mission focused. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gwang Neung Kim)

