Team Dover, NASCAR partner during race weekend

A civilian stands for the national anthem during the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series, at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware, April 28, 2024. Dover Air Force Base’s Eagle Choir, Chaplain and Honor Guard were present as part of the opening ceremonies during race weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

