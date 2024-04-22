Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover, NASCAR partner during race weekend [Image 6 of 7]

    Team Dover, NASCAR partner during race weekend

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2024

    Photo by Airman Liberty Matthews 

    436th Airlift Wing

    A civilian stands for the national anthem during the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series, at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware, April 28, 2024. Dover Air Force Base’s Eagle Choir, Chaplain and Honor Guard were present as part of the opening ceremonies during race weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Dover, NASCAR partner during race weekend [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    NASCAR
    Dover
    Bubba Wallace
    Wurth 400

