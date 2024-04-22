Bubba Wallace, Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series driver, drives the No. 23 Toyota Camry at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware, April 28, 2024. Wallace toured Dover Air Force Base before the weekend’s race at Dover Motor Speedway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.28.2024 19:09 Photo ID: 8367951 VIRIN: 240428-F-QD077-1439 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.86 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Dover, NASCAR partner during race weekend [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.