Team Dover, NASCAR partner during race weekend

Two U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs fly over during the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware, April 28, 2024. Dover Air Force Base’s Eagle Choir, Chaplain and Honor Guard were present as part of the opening ceremonies during race weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

