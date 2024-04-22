Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover, NASCAR partner during race weekend [Image 2 of 7]

    Team Dover, NASCAR partner during race weekend

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marco Gomez 

    436th Airlift Wing

    The Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series No. 23 Toyota Camry sits on the Dover Motor Speedway track in Dover, Delaware, April 28, 2024. Bubba Wallace, the car’s driver, toured Dover Air Force Base before the weekend’s race at Dover Motor Speedway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.28.2024 19:09
    Photo ID: 8367948
    VIRIN: 240428-F-QD077-1071
    Resolution: 7871x5313
    Size: 9.5 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Dover, NASCAR partner during race weekend [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    NASCAR
    Dover
    Bubba Wallace
    Wurth 400

