Team Dover, NASCAR partner during race weekend

Bubba Wallace, Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series driver, drives the No. 23 Toyota Camry at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware, April 28, 2024. Dover Air Force Base’s Eagle Choir, Chaplain and Honor Guard were present as part of the opening ceremonies during race weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

