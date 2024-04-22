Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sandhurst Military Skills Competition | 2024

    Sandhurst Military Skills Competition | 2024

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Kyle Crawford 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Nicholas Nolan, captain of the Texas A&M University Army ROTC team speaks with his teammates after finishing the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition, West Point, N.Y., April 27, 2024. Texas A&M University won the Army ROTC Cup and placed fourth out of 48 teams, including U.S. service academies, Army ROTC programs, and international teams. (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Crawford)

    TAGS

    Army ROTC
    Sandhurst
    West Point The U.S. Military Academy
    Sandhurst2024

