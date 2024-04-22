Cadet Nicholas Nolan, captain of the Texas A&M University Army ROTC team speaks with his teammates after finishing the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition, West Point, N.Y., April 27, 2024. Texas A&M University won the Army ROTC Cup and placed fourth out of 48 teams, including U.S. service academies, Army ROTC programs, and international teams. (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2024 11:57
|Photo ID:
|8367725
|VIRIN:
|240427-A-YR592-8333
|Resolution:
|5665x3777
|Size:
|12.64 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sandhurst Military Skills Competition | 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
