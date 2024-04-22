Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sandhurst Military Skills Competition | 2024 [Image 3 of 12]

    Sandhurst Military Skills Competition | 2024

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Kyle Crawford 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Luke Greer, Virginia Military Institute, watches as cadet Thomas Coble, acting VMI team captain, congratulates the team for finishing the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition, West Point, N.Y., April 27, 2024. Greer is the captain of the VMI Sandhurst team but was injured during day one taking him out of the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Crawford)

