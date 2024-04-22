Sandhurst Military Skills Competition | 2024

Cadets on the Texas A&M University Army ROTC team compete in the Crucible, a grueling multiple phase event and the final challenge at the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition, West Point, N.Y., April 27, 2024. Forty-eight teams participated in the 55th running of Sandhurst including U.S. service academies, Army ROTC programs, and international teams. (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Crawford)

