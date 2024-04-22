Sandhurst Military Skills Competition | 2024

A cadet on the University of Hawaii Army ROTC team competes in the functional fitness event during the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition, West Point, N.Y., April 26, 2024. Teams rotated through a variety of workouts worth a different number of points and completed them as many times as possible within a time limit. (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Crawford)

