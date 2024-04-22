Cadets on the Lehigh University, Steel Battalion, Army ROTC team race across Lusk Reservoir during the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition, West Point, N.Y., April 26, 2024. Forty-eight teams participated in the 55th running of Sandhurst including U.S. service academies, Army ROTC programs, and international teams. (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2024 11:57
|Photo ID:
|8367731
|VIRIN:
|240426-A-YR592-3989
|Resolution:
|5224x3483
|Size:
|10.65 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sandhurst Military Skills Competition | 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT