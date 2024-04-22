USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Operations in the Middle East

240415-N-PA221-1019 ARABIAN SEA (April 15, 2024) A Sonar Technician fires a Mark 38 machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) in the Arabian Sea, April 15. John S. McCain is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

