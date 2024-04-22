240415-N-PA221-1074 ARABIAN SEA (April, 15, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) fires a Mark 45 weapon system during a live-fire exercise in the Arabian Sea, April 15. John S. McCain is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.28.2024 08:52 Photo ID: 8367630 VIRIN: 240415-N-PA221-1074 Resolution: 5146x3431 Size: 1.4 MB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Operations in the Middle East [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.