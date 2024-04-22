Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Operations in the Middle East [Image 1 of 8]

    USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Operations in the Middle East

    ARABIAN SEA

    04.16.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240416-N-PA221-1007 ARABIAN SEA (April 16, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) hoist a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a man overboard drill in the Arabian Sea, April 16. John S. McCain is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

