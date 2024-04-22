USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Operations in the Middle East

240416-N-PA221-1007 ARABIAN SEA (April 16, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) hoist a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a man overboard drill in the Arabian Sea, April 16. John S. McCain is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

