    USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Operations in the Middle East [Image 4 of 8]

    USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Operations in the Middle East

    GULF OF OMAN

    04.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240418-N-PA221-2028 GULF OF OMAN (April 18, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) clear the flight deck of debris in preparation for flight operations in the Gulf of Oman, April 18. John S. McCain is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Location: GULF OF OMAN
