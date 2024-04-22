240418-N-PA221-2028 GULF OF OMAN (April 18, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) clear the flight deck of debris in preparation for flight operations in the Gulf of Oman, April 18. John S. McCain is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.28.2024 08:52 Photo ID: 8367631 VIRIN: 240418-N-PA221-2028 Resolution: 3820x2547 Size: 1.17 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Operations in the Middle East [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.