240418-N-PA221-2110 GULF OF OMAN (April 18, 2024) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 74, prepares to land on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) in the Gulf of Oman, April 18. John S. McCain is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.28.2024 08:52 Photo ID: 8367632 VIRIN: 240418-N-PA221-2110 Resolution: 5781x3854 Size: 2.03 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Operations in the Middle East [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.