    Multi-day Contingency Response Training Exercise [Image 21 of 29]

    Multi-day Contingency Response Training Exercise

    JAPAN

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 25, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka personnel assist simulated casualties during a multi-day contingency response training exercise at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center. USNMRTC Yokosuka activated the continuity of operations plan (COOP) to test how the organization will continue to perform its essential business functions, deliver essential services, and delegation of authority and succession plans when there has been a disruption to normal operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 03:43
    Photo ID: 8364617
    VIRIN: 240425-N-WC492-1140
    Resolution: 1815x1206
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-day Contingency Response Training Exercise [Image 29 of 29], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Exercise
    USNMRTC Yokosuka

