    Multi-day Contingency Response Training Exercise [Image 19 of 29]

    Multi-day Contingency Response Training Exercise

    JAPAN

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 25, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka personnel conduct medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) operations with U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 459th Airlift Squadron and 374th Medical Group personnel from Yokota Air Base during a multi-day contingency response training exercise. USNMRTC Yokosuka coordinated with the Air Force units to evaluate the logistics of patient movement and deployment of critical medical care during a catastrophic event. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

