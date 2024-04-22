YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 25, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka personnel assist simulated casualties during a multi-day contingency response training exercise at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center. USNMRTC Yokosuka activated the continuity of operations plan (COOP) to test how the organization will continue to perform its essential business functions, deliver essential services, and delegation of authority and succession plans when there has been a disruption to normal operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

