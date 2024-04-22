YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 24, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka personnel apply moulage to volunteers during a multi-day contingency response training exercise. Moulage is the art of applying mock injuries for the purpose of training emergency response teams and other medical and military personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 03:43 Photo ID: 8364607 VIRIN: 240424-N-WC492-1073 Resolution: 1389x1920 Size: 1.47 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multi-day Contingency Response Training Exercise [Image 29 of 29], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.