YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 23, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka personnel conduct suture training during a multi-day contingency response training exercise. United States Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka coordinated with Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 to evaluate the logistics of patient movement and deployment of critical medical care during a catastrophic event. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 03:43
|Photo ID:
|8364612
|VIRIN:
|240424-N-WC492-1174
|Resolution:
|1920x1227
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multi-day Contingency Response Training Exercise [Image 29 of 29], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
