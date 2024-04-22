Firefighters assigned to the 496th Air Base Squadron tour a Spanish fire and emergency services fire engine at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 19, 2024. Training with Allied and partner nations forges the strategic relationships necessary to confront a broad range of challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 06:03
|Photo ID:
|8361942
|VIRIN:
|240419-F-IB260-2187
|Resolution:
|5834x3882
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASE, ES
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Spanish fire departments host equipment familiarization training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
