    U.S., Spanish fire departments host equipment familiarization training

    U.S., Spanish fire departments host equipment familiarization training

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Firefighters assigned to the 496th Air Base Squadron and Spanish fire and emergency services personnel receive familiarization training on a U.S. fire engine at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 19, 2024. Integrated training allowed both fire departments to evaluate the potential increase in response time, resources and manning in a combined response to an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024
    VIRIN: 240419-F-IB260-2056
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES
    TAGS

    Allies
    Spain
    Integrated training
    496th Air Base Squadron
    Morón Air Base

