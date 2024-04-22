U.S., Spanish fire departments host equipment familiarization training

Firefighters assigned to the 496th Air Base Squadron and Spanish fire and emergency services personnel receive familiarization training on a U.S. fire engine at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 19, 2024. Integrated training allowed both fire departments to evaluate the potential increase in response time, resources and manning in a combined response to an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

