U.S., Spanish fire departments host equipment familiarization training

Firefighters assigned to the 496th Air Base Squadron and Spanish fire and emergency services personnel receive familiarization training on a U.S. fire engine at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 19, 2024. Integrated training allowed both fire departments to evaluate the potential increase in response time, resources and manning in a combined response to an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)
|04.19.2024
|04.25.2024 06:03
|8361940
|240419-F-IB260-2056
|6048x4024
|1.42 MB
|MORóN AIR BASE, ES
|3
|0
