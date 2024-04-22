Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Spanish fire departments host equipment familiarization training [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S., Spanish fire departments host equipment familiarization training

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Spanish fire and emergency services personnel are familiarized with a U.S. Air Force fire engine, assigned to the 496th Air Base Squadron at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 19, 2024. The U.S. and Spanish fire departments are combining efforts to determine the potential increase in manning and resources available to respond to an incident on Morón AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 06:03
    Photo ID: 8361941
    VIRIN: 240419-F-IB260-2108
    Resolution: 5866x3903
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES
    This work, U.S., Spanish fire departments host equipment familiarization training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Allies
    Spain
    Integrated training
    496th Air Base Squadron
    Morón Air Base

