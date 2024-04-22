U.S., Spanish fire departments host equipment familiarization training

Firefighters assigned to the 496th Air Base Squadron and Spanish fire and emergency services personnel gather for a training brief at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 19, 2024. The training brief is one of the first steps in combining forces to maximize efficiency when working together during incident responses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

