    U.S., Spanish fire departments host equipment familiarization training [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S., Spanish fire departments host equipment familiarization training

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Firefighters assigned to the 496th Air Base Squadron and Spanish fire and emergency services personnel tour a U.S. fire engine at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 19, 2024. Recently, the U.S. and Spanish fire and emergency services departments have held multiple combined training sessions to teach each other about various pieces of equipment unique to their operations and learn each department’s capabilities during a crisis situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

