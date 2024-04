Australian Army Soldier Bombardier Jake Zadravec, a detachment commander with 102 Battery, 8th/12th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, prepares to receive a notional fire mission at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 23, 2024. The training further developed communication with Australian artillery systems, integrating fire direction, and gun line procedures. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 06:40 Photo ID: 8359249 VIRIN: 240423-M-PI941-1304 Resolution: 6094x4063 Size: 11.32 MB Location: ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NT, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Royal Australian Artillery configure coalition artillery network [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.